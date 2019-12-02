Brescia sack coach Grosso, rehire Corini after a month

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Mario Balotelli's Brescia sacked coach Fabio Grosso on Monday after just three matches and brought back Eugenio Corini, who the club at the bottom of Serie A axed less than a month ago.

Grosso, 41, the left back in Italy's 2006 World Cup winning team, took over on November 5 with Brescia in 19th in the table.

He leaves after conceding 10 goals in three defeats, the last a 3-0 home loss to Atalanta on Saturday.

The former Inter Milan and Juventus defender started his coaching career with Juventus' youth teams followed by a campaign at Serie B side Bari before leading Hellas Verona last season.

Corini was sacked after a 2-1 defeat on November 3 at Verona, a game overshadowed by racist abuse directed at Brescia forward Balotelli.

Grosso had a falling out with Balotelli, the club's biggest star, dropping the striker and saying he lacked desire in training.

