LIVE: Who will be named world’s best footballers at 2019 Ballon d’Or awards in Paris?

The winners of the prestigious Ballon d’Or football award will be unveiled at a ceremony in Paris on December 2, 2019 Thomas Samson, AFP

The winners of the prestigious men’s and women’s 2019 Ballon d’Or awards are to be announced at a ceremony in Paris this Monday at 8:30pm Paris time. Follow our live blog below to see how the evening unfolds.