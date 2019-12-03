France’s Macron accuses Turkey of ‘sometimes working with IS group proxies’ at NATO summit

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish forces of sometimes working with fighters linked to the Islamic State (IS) group in its operation in northern Syria.

Advertising Read more

"When I look at Turkey, they are now fighting against those who fought with us. And sometimes they work with IS group proxies," Macron said at a news conference with US President Donald Trump.



Macron, who will meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day ahead of the NATO summit, also said he stood by comments he made last month alleging that NATO is strategically "brain dead".

(AFP)

