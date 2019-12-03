France's SNCF cancels 9 out of 10 high-speed trains during massive Thursday strike

Christophe Simon/ AFP | SNCF users on the platforms of the Saint-Lazare station in Paris during a strike on 19 April 2018.

As France prepares for a massive strike on Thursday against a planned pension reform, French rail company SNCF announced on Tuesday that only one high-speed train out of ten will run across the country. Other services such as the Parisian metro will also be "disrupted".

Advertising Read more

The SNCF rail operator expects 90 percent of regional trains, as well as those on suburban lines in the Paris region to be cancelled.

International services will also be "severely disrupted", it announced.

Sixteen Eurostar trains linking Paris to London on Thursday have already been cancelled.

The move could last several days, as many unions have already called on an "unlimited strike".

These disruptions could be greater than the last big rail strike on spring 2018, when SNCF employees marched against the French government's reform aimed at making the company more competitive.

According to the French Civil Aviation Authority, the strike will also cause disruptions on domestic flights: 20 percent of domestic flights are expected to be cancelled.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)