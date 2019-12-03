New French bill equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism ‘is going very far afield’

James Cohen, one of the 127 Jewish intellectuals who have signed the petition against the new French bill on antisemitism

A group of 127 Jewish intellectuals has signed a petition against a new French bill which proposes equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. FRANCE 24 spoke with one of the signatories who calls the bill “problematic”, saying it “delegitimizes the legitimate act of criticising the state of Israel".

In an interview with FRANCE 24, James Cohen, a professor at the Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3 and one of the 127 signatories of the petition, said that “by equating antizionism with anti-Semitism, you’re broadening the definition of antisemitism too much […] you’re going very far afield.”

“Some of the people out there who oppose the policies of the state of Israel, who may even oppose the existence of the state of Israel, might also be anti-Semitic […] but that should not delegitimise the legitimate act of criticising the policies of the state of Israel. And when it comes to the existence of the state of Israel, there are questions that need to be asked whether a one-state solution or a two-state solution could be viable. Why should this discussion not be open?”

To watch the full interview, please click on the video above.


