'Ethical' foie gras: French scientists develop new way to make controversial delicacy

Scientists in France say they have found a way to make foie gras without force-feeding geese.

It is considered one of France’s finest delicacies, but is also one of the most controversial. Foie gras is traditionally made by force-feeding geese to fatten their livers, a process branded cruel by animal rights groups. But now, French scientists have developed an alternative production method they say is more ethical.

The method works by injecting geese with a single shot of serum when they are just two days old. The serum contains naturally occurring bacteria that triggers fat storage, mimicking the same process by which geese fatten themselves up before migrating for the winter.

With the injection, the geese's livers become fatter without the need for force-feeding.

Aviwell, the company behind the process, hopes to begin selling its ethical foie gras later this year, in particular targeting markets where the product has been banned or restricted over animal welfare concerns.

Traditional foie gras production has been banned in countries including the UK, Finland and Poland while in the US, sale of the product has been outlawed in California and New York.