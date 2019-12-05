Rwanda inks deal with PSG football club to promote tourism

Paris St Germain's Neymar (left) celebrates scoring their first goal against Nantes with Kylian Mbappé at the Parc des Princes in Paris, December 4, 2019.

Rwanda signed a deal on Wednesday with French football club Paris St Germain to promote tourism in the east African nation, its second such agreement since last year.

Advertising Read more

“We invest part of our tourism revenues in strategic collaborations such as the one with Paris St Germain because we understand the positive effect they have on the overall perception of the country globally,” the Rwanda Development Board’s chief executive, Clare Akamanzi, said in a statement after the signing.

Akamanzi did not say how much Rwanda would pay for the deal. A source close to the French club said it was worth between eight and 10 million euros.

Under the deal, PSG will promote Rwandan products, while messages promoting Rwanda will be displayed on its women’s team kit and in the club’s stadium.

PSG said on Twitter that it had signed a deal “inviting the world to participate in the remarkable transformation of Rwanda”.

Rwanda is proud to partner with @PSG_inside to invite the world to experience #Rwanda’s breathtaking creative culture, innovative environment, and modern and distinctive #MadeInRwanda products. #VisitRwanda pic.twitter.com/wOWl0yPPU8 — Visit Rwanda (@visitrwanda_now) December 4, 2019

Last May, Rwanda signed a sponsorship and tourism promotion deal with the English football club Arsenal.

Rwanda earned $380m (€343m) from tourism in 2018, the central bank said last month, and was forecast to earn $405m (€365m) this year. It expects to earn $800m (€721m) by 2024, mainly from conferences and high-end tourists who trek with gorillas.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)