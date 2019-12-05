Toulouse partially 'cut off' via air and rail from rest of France during strike

FRANCE 24's Christopher Bockman reports from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport during a day of nationwide protests in France on December 5, 2019.

Only 14 domestic flights had landed at France's Toulouse-Blagnac airport as of 5:30 pm on Thursday, December 5, a day of nationwide strikes against a French government proposal for pension reform.

Twenty in-country flights were cancelled earlier in the day, with at least 15 more cancellations due by midnight, according to the airport's website.

Like their colleagues across France, many public sector employees in Toulouse did not attend work during the day of protest. Airplane-manufacturer Airbus, the city's biggest private employer, gave workers who do not assemble planes the option of working from home. It is unclear what the company will do if the strike lasts for weeks.

Also, FRANCE 24's Christopher Bockman reports that wardens were still issuing parking tickets in Toulouse's centre. Motorists expecting a day of unregulated parking may have been suprised.

Click on the video above for Christopher Bockman's report from Toulouse.