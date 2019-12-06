France in focus

French pension reform: What's at stake?

By: Tom Burges WATSON Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Laura WELFRINGER

This week, we turn our attention to the general strike which began in France on Thursday, December 5. Across the country, railway workers, teachers, air traffic controllers, garbage collectors and many others have walked off the job. France hasn't seen industrial action on this scale since 1995, and back then, the country ground to a halt for three weeks. Nobody knows how long this strike will last, but some warn it could carry on until Christmas, maybe even beyond. We take a closer look at what triggered the strike: plans by the government to reform and streamline the nation's pension system.