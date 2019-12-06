Pressure builds on Malta's PM as MEPs voice concern over murder probe

Despite Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s pledge to leave his post in January, pressure continues to mount on the island nation leader to step aside immediately amid a continuing probe into the 2017 car-bombing murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A delegation of European lawmakers on a two-day mission to the EU member state this week said Muscat should go.

"We have serious concerns about Mr. Muscat staying in office, and we don't want any risk that investigation may be compromised in any way,” Dutch MEP Sophie Int’Veld, who led the mission to Malta, told reporters. “There has to be absolute confidence in the process, and I think when he is in office that confidence is not there."

The MEPs pronouncements come as protests in Malta continue to swell demanding justice in Caruana’s murder and to find the truth over who ordered her killing.

