Rodgers signs new long-term deal at Leicester

London (AFP)

Brendan Rodgers has signed a new contract at Leicester City, keeping him at the Premier League club until 2025.

Rodgers, quizzed heavily about a possible move to managerless Arsenal over the past week, joined Leicester from Celtic in February and has taken them to second in the league, with 11 wins from 15 matches this season.

"When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey," said Rodgers.

"I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future."

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Brendan's qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

"But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan's wider philosophy to the club's established culture and values."

© 2019 AFP