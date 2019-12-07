Abidjan 'Festival of Laughter' celebrates African stand-up comedy

Comedians from across French-speaking Africa are at the Palace of Culture in Abidjan this weekend for the fifth-annual Festival of Laughter, an event that aims to promote stand-up comedy on the continent.

This weekend, Abidjan is Africa’s “Capital of Laughter” — or at least, that’s the goal of comedian Mamane, the organizer of this weekend’s Festival of Laugher in the Ivory Coast capital.

Mamane, known for his political skits, envisions the festival as a venue to celebrate African humour and to make comedy a recognised career path.

FRANCE 24’s Valériane Gauthier, Thaïs Brouck, and Camille Nedelec report.

