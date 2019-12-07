Papadakis, Cizeron win ice dance gold at ISU Grand Prix Final

Advertising Read more

Turin (Italy) (AFP)

Four-time world champion ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron reclaimed gold at the ISU Grand Prix Final on Saturday.

The 2018 Olympic Games silver medallists missed last year's final through injury, with Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue the defending champions.

The French pair sealed their second gold in the elite six-team final with their free dance to 'Find Me' earning them an overall total of 219.85 points.

American's Madison Chock and Evan Bates took silver with 210.68, with Hubbell and Donohue taking bronze with 207.93.

© 2019 AFP