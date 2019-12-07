Russia's Kostornaia wins gold with new record at Grand Prix Final

Advertising Read more

Turin (Italy) (AFP)

Teenager Alena Kostornaia set a new overall record score to claim her first figure skating Grand Prix Final title on Saturday as Russia completed a podium sweep.

Kostornaia scored 247.59 points to take gold in her first senior season, bettering the previous world best mark by 6.39 points.

The 16-year-old had already achieved a new record score in Friday's short programme and held her lead with a clean skate to the 'New Moon' and 'Twilight' soundtrack which included eight triple jumps.

"I was motivated to beat the record today," said Kostornaia.

"I'm very happy because like yesterday I managed to skate clean, and of course having so many people in the ice rink to support helped me to do this."

Kostornaia was competing against three of her training partners in Turin.

Teammate Anna Shcherbakova, 15, skating to 'Firebird' also got her first Grand Prix Final podium, taking silver with 240.92 points.

Alexandra Trusova, attempted five quadruple jumps, and landed three cleanly to move onto the podium with 233.18 after the free skate in the Palavela.

Defending champion Rika Kirhia of Japan moved up to fourth (216.47) despite a fall on her opening quadruple Salchow jump, having crashed in the short programme.

"After the short programme I felt that there was no room for error," said the 17-year-old.

"After the fall on the quad I was able to execute the rest of the programme well and pull it all together."

Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova (205.23) fell during her programme to 'Cleopatra' to finish last in the elite six-skater field.

Kostornaia, Shcherbakova and Trusova had won all six of the Grand Prix competitions between them in their first senior season.

