Rising US rap artist Juice WRLD dies at 21: reports

Washington (AFP)

Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD, one of a wave of young artists who made a name on streaming platforms before breaking out in the mainstream, died on Sunday at the age of 21, US media reported.

The rising artist, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, suffered a medical emergency at Midway International Airport, the Chicago Sun Times reported citing local officials.

TMZ reported that Higgins had suffered a seizure.

A statement from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office in Illinois sent to several US media outlets said he had experienced an unknown "medical issue," and that an autopsy would be carried out.

Police confirmed to the Chicago Sun Times that a 21-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency at the airport after getting off a private jet.

The rapper's breakout single "Lucid Dreams," rose to Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018, with his follow-up album "Death Race for Love" debuting in first place on the Billboard 200 the following year.

Music and industry insiders took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper upon learning of his shock death.

"Wow, I can not believe this. Rip my brother juice world," tweeted fellow rapper Lil Yachty.

