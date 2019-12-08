'Valley of Souls' triumphs at Marrakesh film festival

Advertising Read more

Marrakesh (Morocco) (AFP)

Colombian director Nicolas Rincon Gille's "Valley of Souls", the story of a father's solitary search for the bodies of his murdered sons, won top prize Saturday at the Marrakesh film festival.

It follows the journey of Jose, who comes home from a night of fishing to discover that paramilitaries have killed his two sons and dumped their bodies in the river.

So he sets off in a canoe to try to find their bodies and give them a proper burial.

Marrakesh's 18th annual festival was attended by top cinema stars such as Harvey Keitel, Marion Cotillard, Tilda Swinton and Robert Redford, who received a lifetime achievement award.

Toby Wallace won Best Actor for his role in the Australian comedy "Babyteeth", directed by Shannon Murphy.

Nichola Burley and Roxanne Scrimshaw shared the Best Actress prize for British comedy "Lynn + Lucy", directed by Fyzal Boulifa.

Tunisia's Ala Eddine Slim was named Best Director for "Tlamess", a drama about a soldier who deserts the army after his mother's death.

