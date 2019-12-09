Golden Globes nominations ceremony begins

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The unveiling of Golden Globes nominees began Monday in a ceremony marking the start of Hollywood's annual awards season that culminates with the Oscars.

The announcements will see the stars and movies destined for awards success start to break away from the competition -- the Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's Academy Awards.

Netflix is expected to have two frontrunners in "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic, and "Marriage Story," the heartwrenching divorce saga starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Awards tracking site Gold Derby predicts strong competition from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, and Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," also starring Johansson.

The 77th Golden Globes, which also honor television, will take place in Beverly Hills on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.

© 2019 AFP