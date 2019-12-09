List of key Golden Globe nominees

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Monday in Beverly Hills.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5:

- FILM -

Best film, drama

"1917"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"The Two Popes"

"Marriage Story"

Best film, musical or comedy

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"Knives Out"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

Best actor, drama

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Christian Bale, "Ford v. Ferrari"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best actress, drama

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Best actor, musical or comedy

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name"

Best actress, musical or comedy

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"

Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette?"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Best supporting actor

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Best foreign language film

"Parasite"

"The Farewell"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

"Les Miserables"

"Pain and Glory"

Best animated feature

"Toy Story 4"

"Frozen II"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"Missing Link"

"The Lion King"

- TELEVISION -

Best drama series

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Best drama actor

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Best drama actress

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Best musical or comedy series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Best musical or comedy actor

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best musical or comedy actress

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best limited series or TV movie

"Catch 22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Christopher Abbott, "Catch 22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

- FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS -

"Marriage Story" -- 6

"The Irishman" -- 5

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" -- 5

"Joker" -- 4

"The Two Popes" -- 4

© 2019 AFP