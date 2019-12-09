Skip to main content
Rights group calls for boycott as Myanmar's Suu Kyi to defend country at Hague

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi departs from Naypyidaw International Airport ahead of her appearance at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to defend Myanmar against charges of committing genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar on December 8, 2019.
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi departs from Naypyidaw International Airport ahead of her appearance at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to defend Myanmar against charges of committing genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar on December 8, 2019. Myanmar's State Counsellor Office/Handout via REUTERS.
Human rights campaigners supporting Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority on Monday called for a global boycott of the country, a day before genocide hearings begin at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Myanmar leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday, will defend her country’s record during three days of hearings initiated after a lawsuit was filed by the Gambia in November.

Suu Kyi’s office posted a picture of her arrival at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where she was greeted by the ambassador to the Netherlands and then headed to The Hague, where the international court is located.

Several demonstrations are planned in coming days in the Dutch city by Rohingya survivor groups, as well as by Myanmar government supporters.

The Gambia, a tiny, mainly Muslim West African country, filed the suit in which the Buddhist-majority Myanmar is accused of genocide, the most serious international crime, against its Rohingya Muslim minority.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in 2017 after a brutal military-led crackdown. The United Nations has said the campaign was executed with “genocidal intent” and included mass killings and rape.

Myanmar vehemently denies allegations of genocide, and says its military campaign across hundreds of villages in northern Rakhine state was in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

During three days of hearings, the UN will ask the 16-member panel of judges at the ICJ to impose “provisional measures” to protect the Rohingya before the case can be heard in full.

The Free Rohingya Coalition said in a statement it was starting the “Boycott Myanmar Campaign” with 30 organisations in 10 countries. It called on “corporations, foreign investors, professional and cultural organizations to sever their institutional ties with Myanmar.”

It said the boycott was intended to “to bring to bear economic, cultural, diplomatic and political pressure on Myanmar’s coalition government of Aung San Suu Kyi and the military.”

