Rohan Dennis seals 'dream move' to Team Ineos

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

World individual time trail champion Rohan Dennis has signed a two-year deal with Team Ineos, the British cycling outfit announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old Australian, who split with Bahrain-Merida this season, retained his title at the Road World Championships in Yorkshire, northern England, in September.

Days after that victory, Bahrain-Merida announced they had terminated their contract with the rider earlier in the month.

The Australian had a public falling out with his team when he abandoned the Tour de France during stage 12, reportedly in a dispute over equipment.

He did not race again until the World Championships, when he rode a blacked-out bike.

Dennis said signing for Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, had been "a dream of mine since turning professional".

"Watching on from afar, I've always been a huge fan of the team, ever since the early years," he said.

"It's always been a goal of mine to ride for this team, so to finally fulfil that dream is a brilliant feeling and a huge honour."

Ineos boast a powerful stable of riders including Tour de France winners Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

Dennis will link up with his new teammates for the first time this week and is in line to make his debut for the team on home roads in Australia in the New Year.

Team principal Dave Brailsford welcomed the arrival of Dennis, saying: "We all know what a world-class talent Rohan is. He is one of the best and most exciting time trial riders in modern cycling and we are very pleased to have signed him."

© 2019 AFP