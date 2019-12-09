Live: World leaders speak after Ukraine peace talks uniting Zelensky, Putin in Paris
Issued on: Modified:
For the first first time ever, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace talks at the Élysée Palace on Monday. The talks were hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with German Chancellor Angela Merkel also in attendance.
Advertising
Click on the video player above to watch the press conference live starting at 9pm Paris time (GMT+1).
selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.textselfpromo.newsletter.link.label