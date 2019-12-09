Live

Live: World leaders speak after Ukraine peace talks uniting Zelensky, Putin in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a summit on the conflict in Ukraine at the Élysée Palace on December 9, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

For the first first time ever, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace talks at the Élysée Palace on Monday. The talks were hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with German Chancellor Angela Merkel also in attendance.