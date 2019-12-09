Zarco joins Ducati-Avintia despite critical outburst

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Johann Zarco has signed with Ducati-Avintia for the 2020 MotoGP season weeks after saying it was "not a top team', the French rider and the satellite outfit announced on Monday.

Zarco, 29, had originally criticised the Spanish team in November, claiming it would be a "mistake to go there".

"I am very pleased to officially announce my signature with Ducati for 2020 season in MotoGP category in the Reale Avintia Racing Team," Zarco posted on Instagram.

He joined MotoGP in 2017 after two successive Moto2 championship titles but struggled this year, leaving KTM in September before finishing 18th in the riders' standings.

"We hope to see Johann and Tito Rabat regularly in the top 10 and become a model team," the team's owner Raul Romero said.

Zarco had been linked with a switch to Honda but Moto2 champion Alex Marquez was instead announced as the successor to retired Jorge Lorenzo to team up with his older brother and reigning top-class world champion Marc.

© 2019 AFP