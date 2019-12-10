Impeachment by Christmas: Democrats limit charges to ensure swift vote

THE DEBATE FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN

Too much or too little? Democrats in the US House of Representatives are drafting two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. Less is more, they say, in the hopes of a swift vote that would send charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress to a trial and a vote by the Republican-controlled Senate before the first presidential primaries in January.

Advertising For left-wing lawmakers, it is not enough. The charges focus solely on allegations Trump withheld military aid for Ukraine in exchange for political dirt on Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden. They also wanted to include findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.



For Republicans, it is already way too much. They are hunkering down along partisan lines, buoyed by polls that show no dramatic shift in public opinion. The court of public opinion will be in session soon enough, with an election year around the corner. Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Jimena Morales-Velasco. selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text selfpromo.newsletter.link.label selfpromo.app.text google-play-badge_EN