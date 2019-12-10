Perspective

'The French health system has reached a point of major crisis'

We speak to one of France's senior doctors as he takes rare strike action to denounce poor working conditions. Julien Taieb of Paris's Georges Pompidou hospital says for the first time beds are closing and nurses quitting, and it has forced people like him to say enough is enough. It comes as some hospital staff who have already taken part in strikes over the health service also join huge strikes here in France this Tuesday over pension reform.