Scotland's Seymour retires from rugby Test duty

London (AFP)

Scotland's Tommy Seymour has retired from international rugby, the Glasgow wing announced on Wednesday.

Seymour, 31, is the latest Scotland player to call time on his Test career following this year's World Cup in Japan, with former captain John Barclay bowing out last week.

"Today I'd like to announce the decision to retire from international rugby," Seymour wrote on Twitter.

"Playing for Scotland has been the greatest honour. The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I've experienced."

Seymour made his Scotland debut in 2013, scoring 20 tries in 55 Tests.

Although born in the United States, Seymour qualified to play for Scotland through his Glasgow-born mother.

Seymour's last appearance for Scotland came during October's 28-21 loss to World Cup hosts Japan in Yokohama, a defeat that ended the Scots' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

He was also selected for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand. Although he did not feature in the Test series, he scored three tries in four tour fixtures.

Scotland's next match will be their Six Nations opener away to Ireland on February 1.

