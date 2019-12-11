Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg, who famously shuns climate-unfriendly airplanes, pictured on a boat sailing to Lisbon, Portugal, on December 3, 2019.

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg was chosen as Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019, the magazine announced Wednesday.

The 16-year-old has found herself in the role of spokesperson for a generation haunted by climate emergency since her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year.

The magazine cover has a picture of Thunberg with the subtitle "The Power of Youth".

