Former England attack coach Wisemantel joins Wallabies

Melbourne (AFP)

Former England attack coach Scott Wisemantel on Thursday joined the Wallabies staff as new coach Dave Rennie builds his a fresh backroom team.

Wisemantel, an Australian, has worked under Eddie Jones in England for the past 18 months and is credited with helping them reach the World Cup final this year, where they were beaten by South Africa.

"I'm really looking forward to returning home to Australia after 10 years and for the opportunity to work alongside Dave Rennie," he said.

"I've learnt a few things from working with various programs around the world and it's given me another perspective on how to view the game as an attack coach.

"Historically, the Wallabies have been innovative in how they play the game and how they attack so I want to bring that to the table."

Wisemantel hasn't coached in Australia since 2010 when he was the NSW Waratahs backs coach but has worked in Japan, France and England.

He was one of three new appointments as Rennie shapes his team after being handed the Wallabies head coach job when Michael Cheika stepped down in the wake of their disappointing quarter-final World Cup exit.

Chris Webb will come on board as Wallabies general manager, having most recently been national high performance adviser for the Sunwolves and Japan rugby.

Dean Benton, who was part of the Australian staff leading into the World Cup, has also taken up a permanent role as national head of athletic performance.

Director of rugby Scott Johnson said all three were pivotal positions.

"These are all important appointments for what we want to achieve with our Wallabies programme and broadly for the implementation of our national high performance plan over the next four years," he said.

© 2019 AFP