French connections

Pension conundrum: Why is it so hard to reform France's retirement system?

France's pension system is an emotional and divisive issue. Critics say it's an expensive burden for the French economy, while defenders say it's a treasured jewel that needs protecting. Attempts to reform it (and there have been many) have driven a cross section of French society into the street and ground the country to a halt. President Emmanuel Macron came to power in 2017 with the promise of streamlining the pension system. But will he succeed where others have failed?