Harvey Weinstein agrees to $25 million settlement with sexual assault accusers: lawyer

Timothy A. Clary, AFP | In this file photo taken on July 11, 2019 Movie producer Harvey Weinstein departs from New York Supreme Court with his new legal team for a hearing July 11, 2019.
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has reached a $25 million settlement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, one of the women's lawyers told AFP on Wednesday.

The cash will be shared among more than 30 actresses and former employees who have sued the 67-year-old producer for offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Aaron Filler, an attorney for "Boardwalk Empire" actress Paz de la Huerta, told AFP he expected his client, who accused Weinstein of raping her in 2010, to be part of the settlement.

