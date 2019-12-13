The rise of Boris Johnson: from bumbling journalist to landslide election winner

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves after delivering a statement at Downing Street following winning the general election, in London, UK, December 13, 2019.

Boris Johnson's many critics have often dismissed him as a political clown – but he's having the last laugh now. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at his rise to the top.

A majority government gives Johnson the power to fulfill his promise to take Britain out of the European Union next month.

It's a triumph for a 55-year-old politician who has been written off more than once.

Johnson has built a career playing the rumpled, Latin-spouting clown who doesn’t take himself too seriously. He once said he had as much chance of becoming prime minister as of being “reincarnated as an olive”.

That bumbling exterior masks a steel core of ambition.

As a child, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's goal was to become “world king”. At the elite private school Eton he was clever, though not diligent; one teacher complained to Johnson’s parents about his ”disgracefully cavalier attitude”.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's profile.