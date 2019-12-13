Bouteflika-era PM Tebboune declared winner of Algeria’s presidential election

Abdelmadjid Tebboune was one of five candidates widely rejected by Algerian protesters as embodying the old regime of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Algeria's electoral body said on Friday that former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 74, had won Thursday's presidential election with 58% of the vote, according to preliminary results.

The final voter turnout was 40%, the electoral body's head said in a televised news conference in Algiers.

The unpopular vote comes after a street protest movement in April ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, following two decades in office.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)