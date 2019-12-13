Bouteflika-era PM Tebboune declared winner of Algeria’s presidential election
Algeria's electoral body said on Friday that former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 74, had won Thursday's presidential election with 58% of the vote, according to preliminary results.
The final voter turnout was 40%, the electoral body's head said in a televised news conference in Algiers.
The unpopular vote comes after a street protest movement in April ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, following two decades in office.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
