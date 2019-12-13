In the press

'Nightmare Before Xmas': British media react to landslide Conservative victory

IN THE PAPERS FRANCE 24

By: Laurent BERSTECHER

IN THE PAPERS - Friday, December 13: We take a look at the British press following Friday's historic general election in the UK. Hailed as a victory for the Tories by conservative outlets, the results are also described as a crushing blow to Labour by the left-leaning media. We examine the role of controversial Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in this defeat. Finally, we turn to the US press, where many parallels have been drawn between the UK vote and the upcoming 2020 US presidential election.