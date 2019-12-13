French police kill man who threatened officers with knife near Paris

French police secure an area in the La Défense business and financial district near Paris, France on December 13, 2019 after police officers shot dead a man who threatened them with a knife.

A man who threatened to attack police officers with a knife was killed Friday morning by officers in the La Défense business district near Paris, police and union sources reported.

Around 10:30am (9:30am GMT), a security guard alerted the police to the presence of a man armed with a knife on the square in front of La Défense, according to police sources.

A three-man patrol then approached the suspect who started running in their direction and shouted, "I'll kill you!” The three officers then opened fire.

Seven shots were fired, two of which hit the suspect in the chest and thigh, a union source said.

The man collapsed to the ground and could not be revived, said the same source, who also said that the dead man was not carrying identity papers.

Authorities have told people to avoid the area.

(France 24 with REUTERS)