RB Leipzig boss confirms Haaland talks

Berlin (AFP)

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed Friday holding talks with Salzburg's teen striker Erling Haaland, who Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly chasing.

"I tried to explain my idea of football to him in good English," said Nagelsmann, whose side are second in the Bundesliga, a point behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"I think it was a good conversation, but there is nothing new to announce."

Leipzig and Salzburg are sister clubs, both backed by energy drinks giant Red Bull.

Earlier this week, several German media outlets reported that the prolific 19-year-old Norway forward met with Dortmund on Wednesday.

Haaland attracted attention when, aged 19 years and 58 days, he became one of the youngest players to score a Champions League hat-trick in a 6-2 victory over Genk in September.

The son of former Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland then scored in his first five Champions League matches, claiming eight goals in the group stage.

Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Werner is under contract until 2023 but has been linked to Bayern Munich.

However, Nagelsmann said there was no guarantee Haaland would join the club during the January transfer window.

"I don't see any compelling need now," said Nagelsmann, who has steered Leipzig into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time.

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, but Nagelsmann expects a battle at relegation-threatened Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

He is set to be without his analyst Benjamin Gluck, who was struck in the throat by a stray shot from Nagelsmann during a training session on Thursday.

"There was an accident during a two against two exercise in training," Nagelsmann said Friday, adding he had personally driven Gluck to the hospital where he stayed overnight.

"He wasn't doing so well yesterday."

Nagelsmann and Gluck have been good friends since first working together coaching Hoffenheim's Under-19s in 2013.

© 2019 AFP