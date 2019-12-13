Record buy Sanches keeps Lille on Champions League course

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Renato Sanches scored a spectacular late winner to give Lille a 2-1 victory over Montpellier on Friday as a fourth successive Ligue 1 triumph kept them on course for a Champions League spot.

Portuguese international Sanches, his club's most expensive buy when he signed for 20 million euros from Bayern Munich in the sumer, struck the decisive goal in the 84th minute.

Jonathan Ikone had opened the scoring for Lille from the penalty spot just before the interval only for Andy Delort to level in the 74th minute from a rare Montpellier attack.

Lille's Kenyan international Victor Osimhen missed a last-minute penalty.

Despite that, Lille were worthy winners as they look to return to the Champions League next season after a miserable campaign this time round which saw them lose five of six group games.

