Depay's Euro 2020 at risk after potential cruciate ligament tear

Lyon (AFP)

Memphis Depay's bid to play for the Netherlands in Euro 2020 could be in doubt after Lyon coach Rudi Garcia revealed he may have torn the cruciate ligaments in his left knee during Sunday's 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes.

Depay was hurt in a clash with Hamari Traore in the 29th minute but was only substituted at half-time and Garcia feared the worst for his star attacker, who has scored eight times in his last eight matches in all competitions for Lyon, including the goal that took them to the last 16 of the Champions League.

"We will wait to know more but it really doesn't look good for Memphis. We think it's the cruciate (ligaments)," Garcia said after a defeat which keeps his side eighth in Ligue 1.

"I hope we get news contrary to what we think in the hope that it is not too serious."

Depay has been a key player for a revitalised Dutch team, scoring eight times and making eight assists as the Oranje qualified for their first major tournament since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup.

However, should the injury be confirmed, he faces months on the sidelines and no guarantee of being fit for next summer's Euros.

Lyon failed to follow up on the dramatic 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig that took them to the next round of the Champions League as they were booed off following their dismal defeat to Rennes, who moved into the European places with the win.

Youngster Eduardo Camavinga shot Rennes into fourth place with a late strike that gave Rennes their fourth league win in a row.

The 17-year-old's first ever Ligue 1 goal in his debut season in the French top flight moved his side to 30 points in the Europa League spot, just one point away from the Champions League places.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy pulled off a sensational double save with six minutes left to deny Maxence Caqueret and Bertrand Traore.

However, Camavinga stunned the home fans after 89 minutes when he collected Romain Del Castillo's pass and slalomed past Rafael and Joachim Andersen before squeezing his shot past Anthony Lopes.

© 2019 AFP