Senegalese protest over large, untreated waste dump near Dakar

The Mbeubeuss landfill near dakar
Senegalese residents living near a large landfill on the outskirts of the capital Dakar have launched a protest against the pile-up of rubbish, complaining of pollution and public health risks. Our reporters visited the site in Senegal to find out more.

"Mbeubeuss get lost! Mbeubeuss that's enough!". Several hundred protesters gathered at the Mbeubeuss landfill on the outskirts of Dakar, one of the largest garbage dumps in West Africa, to vent their anger against this "ecological ticking timebomb".

Over 2000 tonnes of waste are dumped there on a daily basis. None of the waste is recycled or treated and regular fires lead to thick clouds of toxic smoke, turning the lives of many Senegalese residents into a nightmare.

