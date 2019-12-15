Thailand's Janewattananond wins Indonesian Masters title

Advertising Read more

Jakarta (AFP)

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond stormed to a five-shot victory at the $750,000 Indonesian Masters on Sunday, cementing his credentials as a rising star on the Asian circuit.

The 24-year-old, who finished number two at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club last year, ended the final round with a seven-under-par 65 to close out the tournament with a 23-under total of 265, five strokes ahead of compatriot Gunn Charoenkul.

"I know this golf course can bite you anytime so I didn't let my guard down until I hit the green on the last hole," Janewattananond said.

"This is my best season so far."

Second-placed Gunn said: "It was tough. I mean, I was hitting them good but he (Jazz) was hitting it way better than I do."

South Korea's Taewoo Kim ended the tournament third at 271, tied with Australian Josh Younger.

Keith Horne of South Africa, sitting in second spot at the halfway point, finished in 15th place with a nine under 279.

Winner Janewattananond tied the lowest 18-hole score in the tournament history with his third-round 62.

In 2017, tournament winner Justin Rose of England carded two 62's while Malaysia's Nicholas Fung closed with a similar 62 in the last edition.

© 2019 AFP