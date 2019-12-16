Floundering PSV dismiss Van Bommel over poor results

Advertising Read more

The Hague (AFP)

PSV Eindhoven axed former Dutch international Mark van Bommel as manager Monday following a string of disappointing results which came to a head after a 3-1 loss against arch-rivals Feyenoord.

The move comes after the southern Dutch club won just two of their last 12 games and with PSV 10 points adrift of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie title race.

"PSV's board decided this morning to end its cooperation with chief coach Mark van Bommel," the club said in a statement.

"The decision is based on the continual series of negative results," the club said, with general manager Toon Gerbrands adding "it's a large decline and unworthy of PSV."

Van Bommel, one of the stars of the Dutch team that ended as runners-up in the 2010 World Cup, was in his second season as manager of PSV.

Last season PSV finished second in the Eredivisie, trailing three points behind Amsterdam powerhouse Ajax.

Van Bommel was still upbeat after Sunday's loss in Rotterdam, saying "even though I have to fight the whole world I won't give up."

"I've seen one of PSV's best matches of the season. It's only the result that's been bad," the 42-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder said.

Van Bommel's team however was knocked out in the Europa League group phase after being eliminated from the Champions League in the preliminary qualifying rounds in July.

The club's management finally drew the line on Monday.

"PSV is a club where we try to help and support each other. That's been the case in the last few months," Gerbrands said.

"We tried as best we could to turn the tide. Unfortunately that didn't happen."

© 2019 AFP