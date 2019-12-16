Jackson tops Pro Bowl fan voting

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson topped the fan voting in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl game, the NFL announced on Monday.

Jackson, the running and passing quarterback who has lit up the NFL this year for the impressive Ravens, earned 704,699 votes in polling which closed on December 12.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular first full season in the NFL, breaking Michael Vick's record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback with two games to go.

Jackson is the only quarterback in history to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for more than 2,500 yards in the same season.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was second in the fan polls with 539,768 votes, ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (468,838 votes).

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was fourth with 431,748 votes, ahead of Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, who completed the top five with 406,477 votes.

Overall, the Baltimore Ravens received more votes than any other team.

The Ravens have the best record in the NFL at 12-2 and are widely seen as favourites for next year's Super Bowl.

Final Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday.

The two teams for the game are chosen based on votes from fans, players and coaches, with each block counting one third toward each roster.

© 2019 AFP