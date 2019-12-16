Macron's 'Mister Pensions' resigns amid transparency scandal as strikes continue

As massive strikes over pension reform in France continue for a 12th day -- with unions livid, for one, that workers under the revamp should have to work until age 64 to retire without penalty -- one key player is already out of a job: The father of the reform, Jean-Paul Delevoye, stepped down Monday under the glare of a transparency scandal.

Delevoye, the High Commissioner for Pensions, handed in his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who accepted it “with regret”, after a tumultuous week for the reform's point man, a conservative former senator, minister and national ombudsman.

Named by Macron in September 2017 to lay the groundwork for the freshly elected leader’s sweeping pension reform, the 72-year-old Delevoye joined the cabinet in September 2019. He was dubbed “Mister Pensions” as he shepherded the controversial reform to a points-based pension system. But soon after crippling transit strikes over the reform began this month, it became clear that Delevoye had failed to declare multiple side jobs, both voluntary and paid, that he retained after joining the government to France’s high authority for transparency (HATVP).

Over the weekend, the daily Le Monde obtained and published details of the revised statement Delevoye submitted to the HATVP in which he declared 13 positions, including 11 still active, or ten more than he declared in his initial statement.

In a statement to Agence France-Presse, a combative Delevoye said his credibility had been sullied by “violent attacks” by unions and opposition politicians in an effort to discredit the pension reform he called “essential for France”.

The developments will be seen as a blow to Macron, whose office said the high commissioner would be replaced “as soon as possible”.

The strikes, which have had their starkest effects in the French capital, are poised to continue, with a heavy day of work stoppages and demonstrations slated for Tuesday and fears building that the transit chaos could continue through the holiday season.