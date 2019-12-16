Macron, Sahel G5 leaders to meet in Pau, France on Jan. 13

Malian soldiers, part of the joint military force the G5 Sahel, on patrol in central Mali on November 2, 2017. Daphné Benoit/AFP

France and Sahel G5 leaders have agreed to meet on Jan. 13 in Pau, southwestern France, a meeting that was initially due to take place in France this month, the French presidency said.