Macron, Sahel G5 leaders to meet in Pau, France on Jan. 13
Issued on: Modified:
France and Sahel G5 leaders have agreed to meet on Jan. 13 in Pau, southwestern France, a meeting that was initially due to take place in France this month, the French presidency said.
Advertising
The decision to postpone the event, which was to address the French military presence in the region as well as the fight against jihadist organizations, follows an attack on a remote military camp in Niger.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.textselfpromo.newsletter.link.label