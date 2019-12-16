Skip to main content
Macron, Sahel G5 leaders to meet in Pau, France on Jan. 13

Issued on: Modified:

Malian soldiers, part of the joint military force the G5 Sahel, on patrol in central Mali on November 2, 2017.
Malian soldiers, part of the joint military force the G5 Sahel, on patrol in central Mali on November 2, 2017. Daphné Benoit/AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

France and Sahel G5 leaders have agreed to meet on Jan. 13 in Pau, southwestern France, a meeting that was initially due to take place in France this month, the French presidency said.

The decision to postpone the event, which was to address the French military presence in the region as well as the fight against jihadist organizations, follows an attack on a remote military camp in Niger.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

