Kane relishing chance to learn from new Spurs boss Mourinho

London (AFP)

Harry Kane says he has embraced the chance to learn from new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho despite his huge respect for predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs registered their fourth win in five Premier League games under Mourinho at Wolves on Sunday after sacking Pochettino last month.

Kane said the two managers work in different ways, but the England skipper hopes to benefit from life under the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.

"I got on very well with Poch and I respect Poch very, very, very much," Kane said after Jan Vertonghen's late winner at Molineux on Sunday.

"But Mourinho's got his own style, his own way of doing things. For me, it is about learning that way.

"Obviously my top-level career has only been with one manager, so for me it's good to experience new things, see how different managers work.

"Mourinho's one of the highest-level managers in our sport, so I can only learn from him."

Spurs have shot up the Premier League table to fifth since Mourinho's arrival and Kane believes the impetus of a fresh face has reawakened Tottenham's challenge for a top-four finish.

"Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone's ready, wants to work, wants to impress. But it's important over this month, a busy period, and in January that we carry it on. It's not just for an early period."

Vertonghen's stoppage-time header at Wolves lifted Tottenham to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby clash between the London rivals.

"If we can win that and push into the top four, then we have fixtures over the Christmas period that we feel like we can definitely win," Kane added.

"But I don't want to say anything now and go there and lose next weekend."

