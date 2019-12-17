Perspective

French pension reform 'would increase inequality'

As France sees fresh protests against pension reform, sociologist and professor of political science Eric Fassin says it's time for French people to come together in a united defence of their social security. He says the planned pension reforms would only make the poor poorer and would increase inequality in the country. Teachers, lawyers, firefighters and transport workers are all taking to the streets this Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of the planned reforms. Meanwhile, doctors and nurses are also rallying to denounce cuts made to the health services.