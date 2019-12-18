Bolivia prosecutors order arrest of ex-President Evo Morales, in exile in Argentina

Bolivia's attorney general's office ordered the arrest of exiled former president Evo Morales on Wednesday following the interim government's accusation of sedition and terrorism.

Advertising Read more

Public prosecutors in La Paz signed an order for police to detain the 60-year-old and take him to the attorney general's office. Interior minister Arturo Murillo recently brought charges against Morales, alleging he promoted violent clashes that led to 35 deaths.

Officials say he ordered supporters to blockade cities in order to force the ouster of acting president Jeanine Áñez, who took over when Morales resigned on November 10 after a wave of protests and under pressure from the police and military.

Morales first fled Bolivia for Mexico last month, and now is based in Argentina since last Thursday, after civil unrest broke out following his controversial re-election in an October 20 poll widely denounced as rigged.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)