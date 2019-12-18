Skip to main content
Refugees in France: When cooking helps with integration

Issued on:

FOCUS
FOCUS FRANCE 24
By: Achren VERDIAN | Marie SCHUSTER | James VASINA

A catering company in Paris has decided to only hire refugees and asylum seekers in its kitchen. Over a dozen cooks prepare meals from their home countries, making for a wide-ranging menu. Meanwhile, having a stable job allows these foreigners to integrate more easily into French society. FRANCE 24's Achren Verdian and Marie Schuster report.

A programme prepared by Yong Chim and James Vasina.

