Refugees in France: When cooking helps with integration
A catering company in Paris has decided to only hire refugees and asylum seekers in its kitchen. Over a dozen cooks prepare meals from their home countries, making for a wide-ranging menu. Meanwhile, having a stable job allows these foreigners to integrate more easily into French society. FRANCE 24's Achren Verdian and Marie Schuster report.
A programme prepared by Yong Chim and James Vasina.
