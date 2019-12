LIVE: US House of Representatives debates Trump impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks through Statuary Hall prior to votes in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019.

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Watch our live coverage.

Advertising Read more

Here are some highlights from the contentious back-and-forth between Democratic and Republican lawmakers ahead of the historic vote:

A Republican roadblock

Shortly after the House came into session on Wednesday morning, Republican lawmakers made a series of motions that delayed debate on the two counts of impeachment. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy introduced a resolution accusing Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, respectively the chairmen of the Intelligence and Judiciary committees that led the impeachment hearings, of "willfully and intentionally" violating House rules and exceeding their powers. McCarthy's motion failed, and debate began shortly thereafter.

A national civics lesson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened six hours of impeachment debate by saying that "today is a national civics lesson, though a sad one."

"I solemnly and sadly open the debate on impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty," Pelosi said, calling the U.S. Congress the "custodians of the Constitution."

"It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, which is the basis of our democracy," Pelosi said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)