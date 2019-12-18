World Cup winner 'The Beast' Mtawarira joins Washington's Old Glory

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira has signed a one-year contract with Washington-based Old Glory DC, the US outfit announced on Wednesday.

Mtawarira, 34, retired from the international game after lifting the Webb Ellis trophy with the Springboks in November.

"I can't wait to make an impact on and off the field and help to contribute to making Old Glory the best team in this league," he said in a statement on the franchise's website.

The loose-head prop made 117 Test appearances across 11 years for the Springboks, scoring two tries and played for the Stormers in Super Rugby.

Ex-All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu and former France midfielder Mathieu Bastareaud have also agreed to join sides in the second season of the US' Major League Rugby competition.

Nonu will feature for the San Diego Legion and Bastareaud will play for Rugby United New York.

© 2019 AFP