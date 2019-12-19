Skip to main content
Live
#Trump
#FranceOnStrike
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French unions to stage new strikes and protests on January over pension reform

Issued on: Modified:

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnes Buzyn and French High Commissioner for Pension Reform Laurent Pietraszewski attend a meeting with labour unions representatives at the Hotel Matignon in Paris as France faces its 15th consecutive day of strikes against French government's pensions reform plans, December 19, 2019.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnes Buzyn and French High Commissioner for Pension Reform Laurent Pietraszewski attend a meeting with labour unions representatives at the Hotel Matignon in Paris as France faces its 15th consecutive day of strikes against French government's pensions reform plans, December 19, 2019. Benoit Tessier, Reuters
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French hardline CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said on Thursday unions had decided to hold further strikes and demonstrations on January 9 after a meeting with prime minister Édouard Philippe on pension reform plans during which “nothing changed”, Martinez said.

Advertising

Unions oppose Macron's plans to streamline France's state pension system and push people to work until 64, instead of the legal retirement age of 62.

Five out of the eight unions leading the 15-day strike called on further actions and demonstrations on January 9, Martinez announced on Thurday.

“The prime minister is committed to the financial balance” of the pension system.“On this matter, there has been no change”, the union leader regretted. “CGT obviously does not share this view, so on behalf of the (CGT CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, Solidaires and FSU) unions, I can announce that a new day of actions will take place on January 9”, he added, saying that “the prime minister is not listening to the streets”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

selfpromo.newsletter.titleselfpromo.newsletter.text

selfpromo.app.text

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.