Injured Indian paceman Chahar out of third Windies ODI

New Delhi (AFP)

Indian paceman Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third and deciding one-day international against the West Indies after injuring his back, the country's cricket board said Thursday.

Navdeep Saini will replace Chahar, who felt mild pain in his lower back after India's 107-run victory in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday left the series tied 1-1.

The third ODI is on Sunday in Cuttack.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

