Skip to main content
Live
#Trump
#FranceOnStrike
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Injured Indian paceman Chahar out of third Windies ODI

Issued on: Modified:

Advertising

New Delhi (AFP)

Indian paceman Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third and deciding one-day international against the West Indies after injuring his back, the country's cricket board said Thursday.

Navdeep Saini will replace Chahar, who felt mild pain in his lower back after India's 107-run victory in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday left the series tied 1-1.

The third ODI is on Sunday in Cuttack.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

© 2019 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.